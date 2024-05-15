Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Keg Royalties Income Fund stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$16.26.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

