Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Keg Royalties Income Fund stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$16.26.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
