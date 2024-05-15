Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $52.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.