Keyera Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Keyera Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.45. The company had a trading volume of 211,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,090. The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$36.94.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.67.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

