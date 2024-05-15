Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

