Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,997 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up approximately 8.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $105,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,666,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.62. 3,208,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,359. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

