Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $251,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 219,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

