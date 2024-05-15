Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $7.68 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. ON makes up approximately 0.6% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 39.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ON by 55.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,778,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ON from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

