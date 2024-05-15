Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $10.42 on Wednesday, hitting $531.25. The stock had a trading volume of 249,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.32. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

