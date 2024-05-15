Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after buying an additional 4,402,382 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after buying an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,677.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $141,651,000 after buying an additional 2,171,210 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,186,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459,295. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

