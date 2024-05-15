Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes $2.02 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,642.14. 9,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,509.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,453.18. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,661.18. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

