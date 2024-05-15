Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $35,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

KRC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.