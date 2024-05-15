Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.49

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 1712624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

