Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinetik by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,453 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

