Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.43.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $378.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.62. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

