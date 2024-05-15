Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 1,660,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,188. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

