Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 282.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Kopin Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 1,025,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.56. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

