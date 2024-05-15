Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Korro Bio stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $401.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $13,269,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,185,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

