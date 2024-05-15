Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$0.98. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 550,989 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNG

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$213.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.01 million during the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0499515 EPS for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.