K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.5 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KPLUF remained flat at $15.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.