Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded down C$3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.58 and a 52 week high of C$89.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.37.
About Kurita Water Industries
