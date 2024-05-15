Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded down C$3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.58 and a 52 week high of C$89.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.37.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

