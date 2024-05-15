Lake Street Capital Boosts VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $16.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday.

Get VirTra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VirTra

VirTra Stock Down 32.0 %

NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,840. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VirTra by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in VirTra by 79.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VirTra by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.