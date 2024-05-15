Lake Street Capital Cuts OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target to $3.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 164.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday.

OptiNose Price Performance

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 317,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,478. OptiNose has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 163,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 83,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

