Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 908.7 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LSRCF remained flat at $269.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $137.71 and a 12-month high of $297.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.92.
Lasertec Company Profile
