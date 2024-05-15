Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Trading Up 3.7 %
LSRCY stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. 62,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,643. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59.
Lasertec Company Profile
