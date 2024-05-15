Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in April

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF remained flat at $111.70 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $118.55.
About Lassonde Industries
