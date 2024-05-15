Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Corro Pedro Del Sells 5,957 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corro Pedro Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Corro Pedro Del sold 1,086 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $13,705.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. Laureate Education's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,817 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,108,142 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Laureate Education by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,124,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,288,000 after buying an additional 1,045,373 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,125,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 531,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 1,013.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 558,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,745 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

