LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII opened at $114.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

