Leerink Partnrs Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 0.5 %

MNMD stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.72. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.