Leerink Partnrs Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,139.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock worth $4,255,377 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

