Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15).

Shares of LXEO opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,955,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,298,000. Cornell University purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

