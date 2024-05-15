Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,484.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,526 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.