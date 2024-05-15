Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on REGENXBIO Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $778.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,878 shares of company stock worth $965,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

