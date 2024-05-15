Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $199,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

