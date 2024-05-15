Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.16

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.16 and last traded at $147.68, with a volume of 114316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

