LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 744,700 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $52.76.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $601,880. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

