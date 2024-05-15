Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,714,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 12,747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.9 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 85,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.