Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,397,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Liberty Gold has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.39.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

