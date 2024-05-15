Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,397,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Gold stock remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Liberty Gold has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.39.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
