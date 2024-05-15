Lifesci Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.98) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.72). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $14.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $936.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.14. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 84,670 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

