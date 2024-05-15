Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Financial Survey

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining 3.04% 3.70% 2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lifezone Metals and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lundin Mining 1 1 6 0 2.63

Volatility and Risk

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 117.95%. Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.70%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $3.39 billion 2.85 $241.56 million $0.15 83.07

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Lifezone Metals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

