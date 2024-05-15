Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $230.66 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $34,850,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

