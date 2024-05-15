Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,902,500 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 10,334,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 888.2 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.