LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT stock remained flat at $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIQT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

