LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.78. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.19% of LiqTech International worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

