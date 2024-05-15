Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,523. The firm has a market cap of $594.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Liquidity Services by 88.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.