Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 1,538,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,962. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $762.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAAC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

