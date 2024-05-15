LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,848,000 after buying an additional 1,351,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LKQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after buying an additional 844,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after buying an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 437,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,280. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.