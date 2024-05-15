Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 443.7 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LBLCF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.