Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 443.7 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LBLCF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
