Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Loews Price Performance

L stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,679. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Insider Activity

About Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,276 shares of company stock worth $4,483,773. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

