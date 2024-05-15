Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.
Loews Price Performance
L stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,679. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
About Loews
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.
