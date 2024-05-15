Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Shares of LGVN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 367,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,826. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longeveron

In related news, insider Joshua Hare acquired 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,208.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Hare bought 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $250,000.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000 in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Longeveron from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

