Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.33 Per Share

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:LORD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 49 ($0.62). 104,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01. Lords Group Trading has a 52-week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 70 ($0.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Wednesday.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

